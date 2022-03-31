Short Interest in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Grows By 30.5%

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FUSB opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.52.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. First US Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First US Bancshares by 300.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First US Bancshares by 89.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 68.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in First US Bancshares by 44.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 16,086 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First US Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

