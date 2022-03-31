Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Decreases By 22.8%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE FMX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 254,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,825 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (Get Rating)
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.