Short Interest in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Decreases By 22.8%

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE FMX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 254,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.42. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,243,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 173,825 shares during the period. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

