Short Interest in Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Declines By 30.6%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GALKF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.50. 50,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,757. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.
About Galantas Gold (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galantas Gold (GALKF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.