Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Declines By 34.5%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the February 28th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,611.0 days.

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.25 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

Several research firms have commented on GEAGF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

