Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 33.3%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.
Gem Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)
