Short Interest in Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Rises By 33.3%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GMDMF opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

