Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declines By 30.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GVDNY stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $105.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group dropped their target price on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,038.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

