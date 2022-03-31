Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Declines By 30.4%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GVDNY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,219. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $74.65 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.878 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th.
Givaudan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.
