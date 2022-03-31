Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Decreases By 25.1%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,006. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.36. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.08%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.