Short Interest in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Drops By 28.0%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,200 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the February 28th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,223 shares of company stock valued at $110,119. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMMR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. 356,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,711. Immersion has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Immersion in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

