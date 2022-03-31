Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Expands By 60.0%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEMA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 803.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,350 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,518,000.

NASDAQ EEMA opened at $75.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.81.

