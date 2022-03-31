Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Declines By 33.3%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,084.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 311,964 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 315,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 27.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

