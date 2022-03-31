Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Drops By 20.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 515,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LILA shares. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,353. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 152,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 68,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Liberty Latin America by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

