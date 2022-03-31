Short Interest in Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Rises By 56.5%

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LFER stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Life On Earth has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

