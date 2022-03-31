Short Interest in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Drops By 23.6%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 184,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MDWD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 68,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,939. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MDWD shares. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

