Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Drops By 22.7%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director James E. Hillman purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 327,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 77,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,961. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.