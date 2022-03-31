Short Interest in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expands By 28.6%

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mimecast by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mimecast by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.52. 20,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Mimecast ( NASDAQ:MIME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

