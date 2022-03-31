Short Interest in Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Rises By 33.9%

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OXBDF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.99. 1,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065. Oxford Biomedica has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

