Short Interest in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Drops By 19.2%

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 201,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of QUMU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,411. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Qumu by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Qumu by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUMU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qumu in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.