Short Interest in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Increases By 40.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $32.78. 20,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,674. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

