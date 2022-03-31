Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 50.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.82.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.
Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Eléctrica Corporación (RDEIY)
