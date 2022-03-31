Short Interest in Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Expands By 50.0%

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 35,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDEIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.98) to €20.50 ($22.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.