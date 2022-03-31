Short Interest in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Expands By 40.6%

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 518,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 405,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $870.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $50.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at $49,952,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,424,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $3,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

