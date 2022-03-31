Short Interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Drops By 27.1%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,966. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.57%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

