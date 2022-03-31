Short Interest in Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Rises By 31.4%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,900 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 718,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TNEYF stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNEYF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

