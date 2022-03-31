Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Expands By 37.5%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

