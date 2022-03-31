Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Expands By 37.5%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Shares of Tgs Asa stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

