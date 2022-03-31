Short Interest in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU) Decreases By 37.5%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHNAU. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.