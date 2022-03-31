Showcase (SHO) Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Showcase (SHO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $59,218.20 and $13,402.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00047111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.20 or 0.07164958 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,599.75 or 0.99908370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00046332 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

