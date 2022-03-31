Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sientra, Inc. is a medical aesthetics company. The Company offers plastic surgery implantable devices for cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, including Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders, Body Contouring, Implants and Specialty Products. Sentra’s primary products are silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. It also offers a range of other aesthetic and specialty products. Sientra, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

SIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.71.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,949. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,117,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,861,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sientra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,837,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 81,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Sientra by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,578,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 213,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

