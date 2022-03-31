Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.62.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $306.47 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $207.86 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.