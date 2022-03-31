Signaturefd LLC Buys 291 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in WNS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

