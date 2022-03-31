Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 25.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

