Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.37.

INVH stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

