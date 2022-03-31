Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 68.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 477.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $196.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.80 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

