Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 2,066.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

