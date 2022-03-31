Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 109.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,134,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,091,000 after purchasing an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 48.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 615,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,194,000 after purchasing an additional 196,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.01.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $493,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

