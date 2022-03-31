Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.86.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.91%.

In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,018 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,657. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

