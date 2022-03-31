Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

