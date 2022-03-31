Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silence Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $19.48 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
