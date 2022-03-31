Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $56.60 and a twelve month high of $96.89.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.