SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Update

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 447,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven W. Adam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,081. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.00. 269,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $532.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverBow Resources (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

