Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $13.10

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.75. Similarweb shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMWB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

