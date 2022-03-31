Simon Gibbins Sells 47,803 Shares of discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($505,331.69).

DSCV stock opened at GBX 807 ($10.57) on Thursday. discoverIE Group plc has a one year low of GBX 651 ($8.53) and a one year high of GBX 1,274 ($16.69). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 815.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 958.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £770.33 million and a PE ratio of 57.95.

DSCV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.06) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

