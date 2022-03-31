Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Financial Analysis

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million N/A N/A Scientific Industries $9.77 million 4.48 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -30.55% -23.69% Scientific Industries -45.41% -22.36% -19.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Singular Genomics Systems and Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 0 0 5 0 3.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Singular Genomics Systems presently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 323.66%. Given Singular Genomics Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Singular Genomics Systems is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.2% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scientific Industries beats Singular Genomics Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Scientific Industries (Get Rating)

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubated shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, test stands, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. The company's products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

