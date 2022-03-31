SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Up 6.8%

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.35 and last traded at $175.35. 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 286,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,495,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,392,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

