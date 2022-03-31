Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,453,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

