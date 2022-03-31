Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 456,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TSLX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,837. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 76.02% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,076,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,751,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

