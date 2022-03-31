Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 10.5% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 200,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,597,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SKLZ. Wedbush cut their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.36.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Skillz in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
