Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $52.20

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.20, but opened at $50.54. Sleep Number shares last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 13,944 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

