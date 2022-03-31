SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $434.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartFinancial by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,206,000 after buying an additional 139,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 490.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.