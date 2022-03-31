Snowflake (SNOW) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/31/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Snowflake is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $367.00 to $313.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $397.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $465.00 to $415.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $380.00 to $325.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $230.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $360.00 to $210.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $435.00 to $359.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $370.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $400.00 to $344.00.

2/28/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $344.00.

Shares of SNOW traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.13. 3,827,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,130. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.42. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. American Trust bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,165,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

