Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

