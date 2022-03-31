Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Announces Earnings Results

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Solo Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE DTC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $23.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,406,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,401,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $977,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $769,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

